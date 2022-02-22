Ekiben Opens Third Location in South Baltimore

Ekiben is opening its third location in Baltimore at the former Bar Licorice space at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside. Thrillist honored the acclaimed Asian-style restaurant in its “sparks joy” category. Ekiben also received awards by The Baltimore Sun for best Asian restaurant and best chef—the same chef who drove six hours last year to cook for a terminal cancer patient.

Catch new recipes during monthly Research and Development (R&D) nights. Ekiben’s third location is projected to open in the second or third quarter of 2022.