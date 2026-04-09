From waterfront strolls and spring festivals to gardens in bloom and baseball at Camden Yards, these Charm City experiences are perfect for making the most of April and May.

Spring brings a fresh energy to Baltimore, with longer days, blooming gardens and a calendar full of can’t-miss events. From waterfront strolls and outdoor markets to live music and major festivals, April and May are some of the best months to get out and explore Charm City.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, a date day or a weekend with friends, the city offers something for every interest. Think colorful flower gardens, lively neighborhoods, museum visits, baseball games and food-filled adventures.

If you’re looking for inspiration, these top things to do in Baltimore in April and May highlight the experiences that make spring in the city so special. Add a few to your calendar and start making the most of the season.

Upcoming events

The Baltimore Irish Music School presents the 13th annual Baltimore Irish Trad Fest, a four-day celebration of Irish traditional music, dance and song. Enjoy workshops led by world-class instructors, lively sessions, recitals and all-star evening concerts. Highlights include Friday and Saturday night concerts at the Creative Alliance, plus workshops and performances throughout the weekend at multiple venues across the city.

Address: Multiple venues in Baltimore

Dates: April 9-12

Hours: Event times vary by venue and day

The Maryland Science Center is throwing it all the way back to the late 1900s, recreating one of the best parts of the elementary school experience — the classic field trip — but this time with a grown-up twist. Guests can hop in the time machine and relive the nostalgia while exploring all three levels of the museum’s exhibits, watching retro science shows on the Demo Stage and even making their hair stand on end with the famous Van de Graaff generator. Visitors can also stop by the makerspace to design their own pogs, snap a “picture day” style photo against a neon laser beam backdrop and enjoy plenty of throwback games and activities that capture the spirit of a school trip. To complete the experience, Ministry of Brewing will be on-site serving cold beer while Ruben’s Food Truck dishes out tacos, no brown bag lunch required.

Address : 601 Light St., Baltimore

Dates : April 10

Hours : 7-10 p.m.

Hosted by the Downtown Sailing Center, Sailing Baltimore Harbor offers a hands-on introduction to sailing on the beautiful waters of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. During this three-hour experience, participants learn the basics of steering a sailboat, trimming sails and nautical terminology while enjoying stunning waterfront views. With small groups of just a few people per boat, guests can take a turn at the tiller, help handle the sails or simply relax and soak in the skyline.

Address : 1425 Key Highway, Baltimore

Dates : April 11

Hours : 1-4 p.m.

The seventh annual Baltimore Old Time Music Festival brings a lively weekend of traditional and roots music to the waterfront at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Expect concerts featuring premier old-time and roots artists, hands-on workshops for all skill levels, square dancing, jamming sessions, family programming and food and drink vendors, all set against stunning skyline views. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or just looking for a fun spring weekend, this festival offers something for all ages.

Address: 1415 Key Highway, Baltimore

Dates: April 17-18

Hours: Various performances and activities throughout the weekend (times vary by day)

Artscape transforms Downtown Baltimore into a vibrant, open-air celebration of art, culture and community. For more than 40 years, Artscape has been a cornerstone of Baltimore’s creative scene, featuring immersive public art, large-scale installations, live music, performances, interactive experiences and local makers. As part of Mayor Scott’s Downtown Rise Initiative, the festival continues to reimagine how a weekend event can spark long-term community impact through creative placemaking and sustainable investment. It’s a must-visit spring event for art lovers and families alike.

Address: Downtown Baltimore

Dates: May 23-24

Hours: Event times vary by location and day

Other local things to do

Spring is the perfect time to stroll Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, when the waterfront is lively but not yet crowded. Walk along the promenade for views of the harbor, street performers and outdoor seating at nearby restaurants. It is a great place for families, couples and visitors to soak in the city’s energy.

Address: 401 E. Pratt St., Baltimore

Hours: Open daily, outdoor promenade accessible dawn to dusk

The Baltimore Museum of Art’s outdoor sculpture garden combines world-class art with a peaceful green setting. Spring flowers and trees create a beautiful backdrop for modern and classical sculptures. Admission is free, making it an easy and affordable stop.

Address: 10 Art Museum Drive, Baltimore

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday

Phone: (443) 573-1700

Can’t make the egg hunt? The Maryland Zoo is one of the city’s most popular family attractions, even outside of fun events. In spring, animals are active and the wide paths are perfect for walking and exploring. It is a fun and educational way to spend a sunny day.

Address: 1 Safari Place, Baltimore

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Friday-Sunday

Phone: (410) 396-7102

Fells Point’s cobblestone streets and waterfront views come alive in spring. Outdoor dining, boutiques and live music create a lively atmosphere perfect for an afternoon or evening out.

Address: Broadway Pier area (around 1621 Bank St./Broadway)

Hours: Area open daily, individual businesses vary

April and May mark the start of baseball season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The stadium is known for its great views, local food and classic ballpark feel. They also offer fun home game giveaways throughout the year. Check the Promotions Page at https://www.mlb.com/orioles/tickets/promotions for more information.

Address: 333 W. Camden St., Baltimore

Hours: Game times vary by schedule

Phone: (410) 685-9800

Patterson Park offers walking trails, playgrounds, gardens and scenic city views. Spring brings blooming trees and outdoor activities, making it a favorite spot for locals.

Address: 2601 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Phone: (410) 276-3676

One of the largest producers-only markets in the country, this Sunday market is full of fresh produce, baked goods and local crafts. It is a great way to experience Baltimore’s food scene.

Address: 400 E. Saratoga St., Baltimore

Hours: 7 a.m.-noon Sunday (April. 13-Dec. 21)

Phone: (410) 752-8632

Fort McHenry is where the “Star-Spangled Banner” was inspired, making it a meaningful stop for history lovers. Spring weather makes it perfect for walking the grounds and enjoying harbor views.

Address: 2400 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Phone: (410) 962-4290

The Rawlings Conservatory is filled with tropical plants, orchids and seasonal blooms. It is a peaceful escape and a great rainy-day or warm-up stop.

Address: 3100 Swann Drive., Baltimore

Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Phone: (410) 396-0008

Sherwood Gardens is one of Baltimore’s most beautiful spring destinations, especially in April and early May when thousands of tulips burst into bloom. This six-acre private park open to the public in the Guilford neighborhood feels like a European park, with winding paths, fountains and colorful flower beds that are perfect for strolling and photos. It is a favorite spot for families, couples and photographers during peak bloom season. Spring is the absolute best time to visit, making this a must-see seasonal attraction.