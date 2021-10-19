Cozy Up to Fall Cocktails

The end of summer doesn’t mean you have to put away your cocktail shakers. Discover some fall cocktail creations and learn about the women leaders fostering innovation for three spirits brands.

Master Blender Lorena Vásquez brings together virgin sugar cane, a fermentation process using a strain of yeast derived from pineapples and a love of her craft to grow Ron Zacapa rums into world-class products. In 2015, Vásquez was named one of People en Español’s 25 Most Influential Women. Many women in hospitality speak of her leadership and vision as a guiding light that has helped them feel confident about forging their path in the industry.

Each bottle of Zacapa comes adorned with a handwoven Petate band crafted by a coalition of 700 women in Guatemala that gives the bottles cultural authenticity.

Zacapa No. 23 rum has a warm, well-rounded body that delivers layers of sweet and savory marks. With forward notes of apricot and oak accented with more subtle hints of vanilla, coffee and dried fruit, this expression is ideal for sipping neat or mixing with savory seasonal flavors.

Falling for You Rum Punch

1 1/2 ounces Ron Zacapa

No. 23 Rum

2 ounces carrot juice

2 ounces pineapple juice

1/2 tablespoon apple butter

Ginger beer, optional

In a cocktail shaker without ice, combine all ingredients and shake well for 15 seconds. Strain through a mesh strainer into a Double Old Fashioned glass over ice. Top with a splash of ginger beer if desired.

Retire By The Fire

When the air is crisp, and the days are shortening, one of my favorite quests is finding the first release of Charm City Meadworks Retire By The Fire. This year’s quest will be even more exciting as it will also be my chance to say cheers to my favorite mead and celebrate the recent promotion of Lynn Pronobis to head meadmaker. Pronobis has a degree in chemistry from UMBC and has made great contributions to Baltimore in her brewing career, first with Union Craft Brewing and now with Charm City Meadworks.

Retire By The Fire is available October through February. As the can says, it is “great in front of a fireplace or bonfire.” Couldn’t we all use an extra reason for a bonfire right now?

Johnnie Walker

Move over, Johnnie! Jane is here and she is a showstopper. Johnnie Walker launched its inaugural Jane Walker edition in 2018 to rave reviews and great success. The current expression has built on that success and continues to celebrate the boundless contributions of women in the this field.

The newest Jane Walker edition is a whisky designed and crafted by Master Blender Emma Walker, who drew on her incredible access to more than 10 million casks of maturing whisky from distilleries across Scotland. This iteration has soft accents of white peach and orchard fruits complemented by hints of baked apple and sweet cream with a bit of dark chocolate on the back end.

Sip and savor neat, on the rocks or in a traditional highball with your choice of complementing garnish fruit.

Johnnie Walker by Jane

2 ounces Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker whisky

4 ounces sparkling water

Your choice of garnish

In a highball glass over ice, combine whisky and sparkling water. Stir gently and garnish as desired.