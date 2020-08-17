Calvert Hall Named Top Private School

Calvert Hall College High School, a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school, has been recognized as “Best Private High School” by multiple publications. Calvert Hall was awarded this top honor by The Baltimore Sun and The Daily Record Reader Rankings.

A cornerstone of Calvert Hall’s tradition of excellence in education is an outstanding and dedicated faculty, over 100 strong. Calvert Hall is home to the 2019-2020 Archdiocesan Independent High School Teacher of the Year, Chris Taddiken. Taddiken teaches AP Calculus BC, Honors Multivariable Calculus, Honors Differential Equations and Linear Algebra, and Precalculus. Additionally, he is the moderator for the National Honor Society, Capstone Instructor for the McMullen Scholars program (a highly competitive scholars program), and spearheads the group, “Courageous Conversations”, a professional development program focused on diversity, equity, inclusivity, and justice programming for our students and school community.

The academic rigor at Calvert Hall is impressive. The institution offers 25 Advancement Placement courses and 90+ academic electives with a 13:1 student-teacher ratio. Multiple distinguished academic programs include the above-mentioned McMullen Scholars Program, Brother Tom Miller Honors Program, STEM Program, The Leadership Institute, and The LaSalle Program. Each student is paired with a dedicated school and a dedicated college counselor that guide them during their four-year journey at The Hall.

To learn more about Calvert Hall and all of its offerings in and out of the classroom, visit www.calverthall.com.