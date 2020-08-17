Calvert Hall College High School is a Lasallian Catholic college preparatory school for men grades 9-12 located in Towson. We prepare our diverse community of young men to achieve their full potential utilizing their unique talents. Through excellent academic and extracurricular programs led by innovative and dedicated educators, our students become confident men with the ethical foundation for service, independent thinking, and responsible leadership. Inspired by the faith and zeal of St. John Baptist de LaSalle, our students develop a respect for others as part of an inclusive, lifelong Calvert Hall brotherhood as Men of Intellect, Men of Faith and Men of Integrity.

Calvert Hall College High School

8102 La Salle Road

Baltimore, MD 21286

410-825-4266

www.calverthall.com