Biz Buzz: Drybar Towson

Women in the Baltimore region have been flocking to a salon with a unique focus: blowouts. While some might choose to cut their hair at home, more often than not a salon is where you go to add a little pizazz.

Lutherville franchise owner Sana Abidi noticed that with the success of her Baltimore salon at the Rotunda. The concept resonated with women in the metro area. With the goal of offering more affordable everyday pricing, Drybar salons keep costs down compared to others.

At the Towson location, dry styling starts at $35, and a full blowout with wash and dry is $55.

Customers can book ahead online from 10 signature blowout styles based on classic cocktails, such as “The Manhattan” (straight and sleek), “The Mai Tai” (beach waves) and “The Old Fashioned” (old Hollywood vintage.) The list also includes an up-do style and blowout deigned for girls ages 10 and younger.

The 1,600-square-foot shop has 10 chairs and will employ 20 to 25 professionals, including stylists and front-of-house staff. Additional Drybar locations operate throughout Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Bethesda.

Franchise co-founder Alli Webb—who also co-founded Squeeze and Becket + Quill – opened the first in California more than a decade ago. Since that time, Drybar has spread to more than 150 locations across the country.

1 East Joppa Road, #140, Towson; drybarshops.com.