Throughout the month

Icons of American Animation

Explore the best in 20th-century animation from TV and movies in this dual exhibit at McDaniel College and the Carroll County Arts Council that features one of the most expansive private collections in the world and is more than 40 years in the making. The exhibit will run from Feb. 1 through March 12, with special events throughout February and March. Free. iconsofanimation.com

Throughout the month

Mickalene Thomas: A Moment’s Pleasure

Step into a Baltimore living room captured somewhere in time with Mickalene Thomas’ 1970s and 1980s motifs. Her two-story installation at the Baltimore Museum of Art is the most expansive commission by both Thomas and the museum, and it includes curated works by artists with ties to Baltimore. Don’t miss its more than two-year run, ending May 29. Free. artbma.org

Feb. 5

Baltimore Square Dance

Mobtown Ballroom will have you tapping into your country roots with an evening of hootin’, hollerin’ and square dancing. No experience is required for this collaborative group dance with partner switching, silliness and live band calling. Lessons will precede dancing. Proof of COVID vaccination is required. Tickets start at $10. mobtownballroom.com

Feb. 5

Nerd Prom: Nerds in Wonderland

Dance down the rabbit hole in your best “nerd” garb in this wonderland-themed prom at Baltimore Soundstage with all the prom essentials (cheesy photo booth, king and queen) plus fun extras such as complimentary yearbook autograph pages and cosplay karaoke. Come representing your favorite fandom or simply dress to the nines! Tickets for the event start at $16 per person. baltimoresoundstage.com

Feb. 12

Cupid’s Undie run: Baltimore

Meet at Luckie’s Tavern in Powerplant Live! to party, run a “mile-ish” and then party some more for a good cause. In honor of Cupid, don your best undies (or a costume or tutu, if that’s not for you!) and take to the streets to raise money to research neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder affecting one in every 3,000 children born. Check Facebook event for updates on local COVID regulations. Registration is $40. my.cupids.org/register

Feb. 14

A Date with John Waters

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in true Baltimore style with the “Pope of Trash” himself. B’more’s beloved personality John Waters will take over Baltimore Soundstage for a night of his characteristic humor in this one-man show. Tickets start at $44. baltimoresoundstage.com

Feb. 18

Wine and Dinosaurs

You’ll get the science behind dinos (and wine, with a chance to view your beverage under a microscope), plus interactive demonstrations from staff as you wander through the Maryland Science Center after dark. The experience includes wine samples and access to Dinosaur Mysteries. Tickets are $40. mdsci.org

Feb. 22

“That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody”

Fans of Betty White—who died Dec. 31, 2021, just short of her 100th birthday—can commemorate the “golden girl” through laughs and memories of her best moments while sharing the small screen with Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia in “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.” Their puppet counterparts will bring all the quick-witted humor and antics of the four women from Miami to life at the Strathmore Music Center. Tickets start at $34. strathmore.org

March 4-27

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week

For nearly all of March, restaurants in Baltimore will be exercising their creativity to add special vegan options to their menus in support of raising awareness of the benefits and accessibility of a plant-based diet through community experiences. Check mdveganeats.com for updates on participating restaurants and find new flavors you’ll love. Free; prices vary at participating restaurants. mdveganeats.com

March 5-6 & 11-13

Maryland Home & Garden Show

Discover garden displays and landscapers demonstrating their artistry and creativity with this year’s theme, “The Painted Garden.” During the weekend of March 11-13, the Maryland Orchid Society will feature its annual show and sale. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for older adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for children younger than 6. Discounted tickets are $5 for adults and seniors on March 5 and 11. mdhomeandgarden.com

March 19

Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour: John Crist

Rising stand-up comedy star John Crist returns after two years off the road for a new tour stopping at The Lyric in March. Known for viral videos such as “Honest Football Coach” and “Every Parent at Disney,” his live show in 2019 made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list. Tickets start at $25. lyricbaltimore.com

March 27

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

Experience classic songs including “Scarborough Fair” and “Mrs. Robinson” as you relive the coming up of powerhouse musical folk duo Simon & Garfunkel in Queens, New York. A live band will take you on a journey through their history in this concert-style theater production. Tickets start at $37.50. lyricbaltimore.com