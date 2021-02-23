Behind the Mic

Meet the personalities behind the microphones of these Baltimore podcasters

Over the last five years, podcasting has grown to become one of the most popular forms of media and entertainment in the United States. An Infinite Dial 2020 report found that 55% (about 155 million people) of the U.S. population has listened to a podcast with 24% (about 68 million people) listening to podcasts weekly.

The Baltimore community is home to several successful podcasters who take us behind their mics to reveal their podcasting style and substance.

Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t have at least one form of social media. More than being a fun option alone, an online presence is often a necessity for some people. When taken too much to an extreme, it can present negative impacts on mental health.

Launched in October 2020, “The More You Grow” podcast addresses this issue by fostering a conversation about social media wellness. Through boundary setting, healthy habits and awareness about how we feel on and offline, the podcast aims to help listeners cultivate a better mindset when using the internet.

As a social media specialist and owner of The Boho Marketing Co., a social media marketing company dedicated to helping small businesses and startups, creator and host Sarahbeth Ramsey is rarely ever offline.

Two years ago, she realized that she wasn’t feeling good on social media, but with her career dependent on being plugged in, leaving the digital space wasn’t an option. Ramsey went on a journey of growth to explore what needed to change and, in the process, discovered that others were feeling the same way.

“I’m still on this journey and I felt it was my mission to help others along the way,” Ramsey says.

She decided that a podcast was the perfect way to share her story and connect with people. “It’s such a personal experience that I can’t give advice, but I can talk about what works well for me,” she explains.

Since launching, Ramsey has hosted conversations with meditation teacher Jason Williams and Nylosi co-founder Tamika Josephs-Smith. The two guests shared how they care for their mental and physical health and offered Ramsey’s listeners ideas about approaches to improving mental health that work best for them.

Ramsey, who’s continuing her education toward earning a master’s degree in applied psychology, looks forward to seeing her podcast’s growth and sharing what she’ll be learning at school. To quote one of her

favorite sayings, “The more you know, the

more you grow.”

Listen to “The More You Grow Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Ramsey’s advice for starting your own podcast

Talk to someone who’s already done it. “Learning what’s worked and what hasn’t can save you a lot of time,” she says.

Aaron Dante, founder of the “No Pix After Dark” podcast, has become Ramsey’s podcast mentor and teaches a podcasting course. You can learn more about his podcast or contact him at nopixafterdark.com.

Ramsey also recommends studying Garry O’Neal, who runs the “See. Plan. Do. Show” and teaches a class. You can learn more about him at seeplandoshow.com.

“The Enough Podcast” came out of one of the most tumultuous periods of Anna Larimore’s life. She had graduated from college and was feeling completely unfulfilled in her job. “Then I started dating someone and it turned into a toxic, rock-bottom relationship for me. Everything in my life started to spiral,” Larimore recalls.

She began searching for resources that helped young women in abusive or toxic relationships but couldn’t find any. She decided to create a podcast and become the resource she would have wanted for herself.

In May 2019, Larimore, now 26, officially launched “The Enough Podcast,” a platform devoted to “helping the modern millennial woman rediscover her worth and identify her boundaries in business, relationships, friendships and more.”

Along with talking about her own healing journey, Larimore touches on everything from business and entrepreneurship to passions, travel and reality television.

The podcast also hosts various guests that include female entrepreneurs, creatives, TV show personalities and mental health experts, including Larimore’s own life coach, Lindsey Ellison.

“I chose to call it ‘The Enough Podcast’ because when I was in that experience, I didn’t have money or a career direction. I gained weight and my self-esteem was completely destroyed,” Larimore says. “I realized I had finally had enough, and I realized that I had never felt like I was enough.”

Listen to ‘The Enough Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts.

Larimore’s advice for starting your own podcast

“Everyone does a podcast differently, so take everyone’s advice with a grain of salt,” Larimore says.

While some people might say consistency is key, Larimore recommends keeping things open-ended in the beginning so that you can collect data about your audience and figure out what release frequency is most successful.

“It’s also so important to know what your values are,” says Larimore. “I had to take a look at what I wanted my listenership to feel and embody after listening to my show.”

Larimore also hosts a virtual podcasting master class for podcast beginners or anyone interested in learning how she operates “The Enough Podcast.” Participants can make one-on-one appointments to brainstorm with Larimore and learn trade secrets.

Master class episodes are announced on “The Enough Podcast” Instagram page. Send questions and scheduling inquiries to [email protected].

“Holy Guacamole”

As marketing consultants for independent restaurants, Martha Lucius and Dave Seel have been at the heart of the restaurant industry for years. After seeing the devastation of local establishments brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two friends decided to create a platform where they could bring awareness to local restaurants, especially BIPOC-owned (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) establishments, address their struggles, offer solutions and be a resource for consumer education.

“Restaurants were asking me questions and letting me know what they were doing; I felt like a resource and an echo chamber. The podcast has been a wonderful outlet to share it all with the community,” says Lucius, who operated two cafes for 18 years before establishing her own marketing consultancy.

Since launching in June 2020, “Holy Guacamole” has hosted many local chefs and owners including

Enrique Pallares from The Wine Collective, Anthony Nastasi Jr. from Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails and Alex Perez from Papi Cuisine.

“I love hearing what each person has to say about different topics. By interviewing these people and sharing their experiences and advice, we become a resource for other owners and operators,” says Seel, founder of Blue Fork Marketing and Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund.

Lucius and Seel also have the advantage of being respected and trusted sources in their field. “We’re confident enough in our abilities and experiences to be honest in the podcast and with our clients about what they need to do,” Seel says.

On the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, Lucius and Seel say that they will have to adjust the focus of their podcast. Seel, however, explains that in their line of work, they can always find areas to improve upon.

“This stuff needs to be talked about, and we’re excited to build this community further,” says Lucius.

Listen to “Holy Guacamole” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Lucius and Seel’s advice for starting your own podcast

Have a clear idea about your podcast’s focus.

“People want to know what they’re getting into, and for marketing reasons, you want to have a clear idea of what your podcast is about. A real focused niche is super important,” Seel explains.

For cohosting and guests, Seel recommends having a general idea about where you want the conversation to go but leaving space for organic, interesting conversation.

“Holy Guacamole” also uses Zencastr to record and interview over the web.

“Bad sound can turn people off. Get some decent equipment. Even a cheap microphone from Amazon will up your sound game,” Lucius says.