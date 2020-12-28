‘Maybe You Should Talk to Someone’

by Lori Gottlieb



In this voyeuristic and deeply engrossing memoir, psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb takes readers behind the closed doors of a therapy room, where her patients are at their most vulnerable. But they’re not alone in their struggles. Gottlieb herself sees a therapist and shares stories from her experience on the other side of the couch, which began after a painful breakup. Insightful and compassionate, this book may change the way you view therapy—for the better.—PJ Feinstein, Editor

‘Lost Restaurants of Baltimore’

by Suzanne Loudermilk and Kit Waskom Pollard

Do you remember Haussner’s famous strawberry pie, the chateaubriand for two at Hersh’s Orchard Inn or the steamed crabs at Obrycki’s? Reading “Lost Restaurants of Baltimore” will take you back to an era when these extraordinary restaurants called Baltimore home. Authors Suzanne Loudermilk and Kit Waskom Pollard detail the legends and the lore behind these Baltimore culinary destinations.—Michael Vyskocil, Managing Editor

‘Dreamseller’

by Brandon Novak

This upfront, true and blunt story details the promising life of up-and-coming skateboard prodigy Brandon Novak, a life that was decimated due to a heroin addiction. With tales describing his fame from his talents to living on the streets and what it takes to get his next fix, this book is an addictive read with a backdrop of our familiar city. I had the opportunity to take a portrait of Brandon in 2008 for his book. After multiple relapses, he’s now drug-free and sober. Brandon is a motivational speaker and advocate for people overcoming their addictions.—David Stuck, Contributing Photographer

‘A Woman of No Importance’

by Sonia Purnell

This thrilling biography tells the astounding story of Virginia Hall, a Baltimore native who worked with Britain’s Special Operations Executive and the American Office of Strategic Services in clandestine warfare during World War II. Despite criticism that her gender and prosthetic leg would hinder her success, this courageous woman established spy networks in Nazi-occupied France, trained and armed the French resistance, was pivotal in liberating France after D-Day and became one of the war’s most revered spies.—Katie Beecher, Staff Writer

‘Akira 1’

by Katsuhiro Otomo

Katsuhiro Otomo began to publish “Akira” in 1982 and it has become one of the most influential manga (Japanese comics) of all time with its influences stretching globally, even to Hollywood (red pill, blue pill, anyone?). It was one of the first manga to be translated fully into English by an imprint of Marvel Comics in 1988 (currently by Kodansha Comics). Volume 1 is the first book in a six-book series. At its heart, it is a post-apocalyptic, political, sci-fi cyberpunk thriller with biker gangs, goverment experiments involving children with psychic abilities, corruption and social issues that all revolve around many key characters such as teenage biker gang leader Kaneda, his friend Tetsuo, revolutionary Kei, goverment officials and the mysterious Akira.—Ebony Brown, Art Director

Photography by David Stuck