3 Recipes to Jump-start Healthy Eating in the New Year

After a holiday season of sumptuous eating, the start of a new year offers a great time to reprioritize and reset your eating habits. The following recipes offer great ways to start your new year with a new attitude toward healthy eating.
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1 pound Brussels sprouts
Extra-virgin olive oil, coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 cup farro
1 to 2 cups homemade or prepared low-sodium vegetable broth
½ cup pistachios
½ cup shaved Parmesan
½ cup coarsely torn fresh mint leaves
½ cup fresh basil leaves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Thinly slice Brussels sprouts crosswise, discarding stem end. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil and salt. Spread Brussels sprouts in an even layer on a baking sheet.
- Roast Brussels sprouts for 25 to 35 minutes until fragrant and crisp on the edges.
- Meanwhile, prepare farro according to package instructions, using vegetable broth for the cooking liquid.
- Drain any excess liquid from farro and add to a large bowl. Combine farro with roasted Brussels sprouts and pistachios. Season to taste with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Add shaved Parmesan, mint and basil leaves immediately prior to serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Spanish Stuffed Dates
Makes 3 to 4 appetizer-size servings
Ingredients
3 ounces manchego cheese
3 1/2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma
12 pitted Medjool dates
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut manchego into 1-inch-long chunks about the thickness of a pencil.
- Cut prosciutto into 1-inch-long strips.
- Make a long, thin slit in the dates. Stuff dates with a chunk of manchego, wrapping date around the cheese to enclose it.
- Wrap each date with a prepared prosciutto strip. The prosciutto will likely wrap around the date several times.
- Evenly arrange stuffed dates on the baking sheet. Transfer baking sheet to oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, turning the dates after about 6 to 7 minutes of baking to allow the prosciutto to become crispy on both sides.
- Remove dates from oven and serve warm.
Leek and Squash Casserole
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
Extra-virgin olive oil, coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
4 medium leeks
2 medium delicata squashes (about 1 1/2 to 2 pounds total)
6 ounces (about 3/4 cup) coarsely grated Gruyere cheese
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-12-inch baking dish with olive oil and set aside.
- Thinly slice leeks, white and light-green parts only, crosswise into rounds. Wash thoroughly in cold water.
- Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add leeks; season to taste with salt and pepper. Saute leeks, stirring regularly, until they soften.
- Trim ends from squash. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to scoop out the fibers and seeds from the squash; discard.
- Thinly slice the squash crosswise into half-moon shapes. Add squash to a large mixing bowl.
- Add cooked leeks to squash. Add 2/3 of the grated cheese to the mixing bowl with the squash. Season to taste with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Layer vegetable mixture evenly in prepared baking dish. Top with remaining cheese and cover pan with parchment-lined aluminum foil.
- Bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes until top is browned and juices are bubbling. Serve warm.