From exciting new fusion concepts preparing to open their doors to local favorites saying goodbye, here’s your guide to Baltimore’s ever-changing dining scene.

By Zakkary Parker

The dining scene in Baltimore is constantly evolving. Fan favorites say goodbye and highly anticipated restaurants say hello as they plan their debuts. From reggae-Asian fusion and exclusive fine-dining experiences to contemporary steakhouses and Spanish cuisine, here are five new spots to discover and five that are closing their doors.

Welcome!

1402 Point St., Baltimore

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Grain and Berry, a fast-casual superfood cafe, is set to open their doors within the year. Specializing in health-conscious and wholesome options like Acai bowls, salads, wraps, flatbread pizzas and more, prices typically range between $12 and $17.

Cromwell St, Baltimore

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Bringing a combination of authentic Mexico City street food and modern Tex-Mex, Urbano Mexican Fare is set to open this spring on the Baltimore Peninsula. With an emphasis on bold flavors and fresh ingredients, their menu offers a variety of dishes including tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, grilled seafood and more. Dishes typically fall between $20 and $35 dollars.

901 W. 36th St., Baltimore

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Strongly emphasizing seafood and regional Italian cuisine, Seppia debuted in April. The restaurant follows a seasonal structure, alternating from northern dishes in the winter to southern ones in the summer. Fish and pasta dishes typically range from $15 to $25, with larger plates falling between $30-$40.

200 E Cromwell St., Baltimore

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Located on the water and expected to open later this year, Blü Cā brings a fresh reggae-asian fusion concept to Baltimore. With a focus on fresh, bold flavors, the restaurant honors its Jamaican heritage through an island-inspired atmosphere and spectacular harbor views.

1425 Aliceanna St., Baltimore

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Set to open its doors in late summer this year, Rosewater Supper Club offers an exclusive dining experience. Available only to members, the club offers curated dining experiences through its signature cocktails and ambient, private atmosphere. Monthly membership dues for this high-end social club are $75, and an initiation fee is also required upon application.

Farewell!

708 S Bond St., Baltimore

One-Eyed Mikes, a beloved local favorite known for its mussels, crabcakes and sprawling Grand Marnier collection, announced in a social media post that it will close its doors at the end of April.

2033 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

After years of serving frozen treats like frozen custard, gelati and floats, this Rita’s Italian Ice location is permanently closed, according to Yelp. Fans can still visit other locations in the area.

996 Corporate Blvd., Linthicum Heights

Known for its “almost famous” French-fry sandwiches, Primanti Bros closed its only Baltimore-area location earlier this year after operating for nearly two years.

3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Baltimore

La Cuchara, a sister business of Seppia, has closed indefinitely while undergoing renovations following a fire in early January. While the restaurant, known for its Basque-inspired dishes such as tapas and seafood, plans to reopen, a timeline has not been announced.

300 S Charles St., Baltimore

Morton’s The Steakhouse, known for prime steaks, seafood and high-end service, closed its Baltimore location in January of this year as part of a broader downsizing by the chain.