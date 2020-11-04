Professor, media personality, political commentator and nonprofit leader Dr. Wendy Osefo maintains a fulfilling professional life. Find out how this busy mother of three children does it all through her signature style.

Q: Why do you love teaching?

A: I love teaching because I think it’s so powerful to be able to educate the minds of the next generation of leaders. Teaching is a pulpit that I don’t take for granted because when you’re a teacher, you not only help students think through issues, but you also help them in the ways they’ll approach issues when they face them in society.

Q: What is your vision for the future of The 1954 Equity Project?

A: My vision is that regardless of your race, your socioeconomic status or your preference in your sexuality—whether you’re from the LGBTQIA+ community —you want to be a part of any community you are in. A college campus often says, “We want to have diverse people.” It’s not about diversity; it’s about inclusion. How do the Black people at your school feel? How do the women feel? How do the people from the LGBTQIA+ community feel? We want them to be a part of our college community.

Q: What’s been your experience so far with “The Real Housewives of Potomac”? Can you give our readers any hints about what’s to come in the series?

A: The show has been the craziest ride of my life. As far as hints on what’s to come, I’m just going to say that you have not seen anything yet.

Q: What are some of your favorite places in Baltimore?

A: When I moved to Baltimore, I remember the first thing I was drawn to was the Inner Harbor. Another place that I think is amazing is the Enoch Pratt Free Library. It’s beautiful not just because of the aesthetics, but when you go in there, you feel as though you’re just wrapped in knowledge. I absolutely love the Pratt Library and, of course, Johns Hopkins University—it’s where I teach!

Q: How would you describe your personal style?

A: My personal style is a bit edgy but still modern pieces of timelessness. The saying I live by is fashion fades, but style is eternal. I don’t like to do what’s fashionable. I like to do what is stylish.

Q: We understand you’re passionate about home décor. How would you describe your interior decorating style?

