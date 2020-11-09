La Scala Brings Baltimore Influences to Comfort Food Classic Let your senses feast on this surf-and-turf specialty

Presenting classic Italian cuisine with innovative specialties, La Scala Ristorante Italiano gives guests a taste of Italy in the heart of Baltimore’s Little Italy. When we asked Executive Chef and Owner Nino Germano what La Scala is doing with comfort food this season, he replied, “Everything we do is comfort food. Italian food is comfort food.”

We’re loathe to disagree.

Take a look at the new mouthwatering Surf and Turf dish created by La Scala’s sous chef, Mauro Montel. Featuring a grilled 8-ounce filet mignon, a lobster tail stuffed with salmon and crab meat and a topping of a sherry-shallot-mascarpone cream sauce, it’s no wonder that this dish has already become a customer favorite since it was introduced to the menu three months ago. You can find the main ingredients to prepare this specialty at home at Mercato La Scala.

Visit La Scala to sample this incredible dish and check out our November issue where we captured “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dr. Wendy Osefo experiencing the tastes of La Scala for herself. Also in our latest issue, you can discover more seasonal comfort foods on the menus at Ida B’s Table, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. and Foraged.

La Scala Surf & Turf

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS

For the Lobster Stuffing:

1 ounce jumbo-lump crab meat, cleaned of all cartilage and shells

1 ounce chopped cooked lobster tail meat, tail portion reserved

1 ounce chopped salmon

1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley

1 saltine cracker

1/8 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

Pinch of black pepper

1/2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon mustard

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

For the Sauce:

1/2 ounce (about 1 tablespoon) finely chopped shallots

1 ounce (about 2 tablespoons) sun-dried tomatoes, diced

Pinch fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley

Pinch Old Bay seasoning

3 ounces (about 3/4 cup) heavy cream

1 ounce (about 2 tablespoons) sherry

2 ounces (about 1/4 cup) mascarpone cheese

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For Serving:

1 eight-ounce center-cut filet mignon, grilled to desired temperature

4 medium to large asparagus shoots, cooked until just tender but still bright green

DIRECTIONS:

For the Lobster Stuffing:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine crab meat, cooked lobster tail meat, salmon, parsley, saltine cracker, Old Bay seasoning, black pepper, lemon juice, mayonnaise, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Stuff reserved lobster tail with lobster stuffing mixture and place stuffed tail on a baking sheet. Transfer to oven and cook for 13 minutes.

For the Sauce:

In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, combine shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, heavy cream, sherry and mascarpone cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook until sauce mixture reduces by half. Keep warm until ready to serve.

For Serving:

Place grilled filet mignon, lobster tail and asparagus shoots on a serving plate. Spoon sauce over meat, seafood and vegetables to cover. Serve immediately.

Special Thanks: Executive Chef and owner Nino Germano; sous chef Mauro Montel, La Scala Ristorante Italiano, 1012 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21202; 410-873-9209; lascaladining.com