5 Maryland Nonprofits You Can Support This Giving Tuesday

Make an impact on the lives of others by participating in Giving Tuesday. Below are a few Baltimore-area nonprofits you can support this year.

Baltimore Humane Society

Who’s better: dogs, cats or small animals? You can cast your vote this Giving Tuesday by making a donation to the Baltimore Humane Society. Encourage your friends and family to support your team by donating and keep an eye on the Baltimore Humane Society’s Facebook page to find out who is the ultimate four-legged friend. bmorehumane.kindful.com

United Way of Central Maryland

Our nation is facing a monumental housing crisis this year. The United Way of Central Maryland has set up its Home for the Holidays initiative to try to rehouse families and prevent homelessness. Your donation, big or small, will help cover meals, winter clothing, storage costs and moving fees so that individuals and families can continue to have a roof over their heads this season. In addition to that, you can also sign up to support a family this season or take part in United Way’s numerous volunteer opportunities. Click here to explore the different ways you can get involved this year.

SECU MD Foundation

2021 marks the 15th anniversary of the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program. This program has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarship funds to students seeking degrees in higher education. For Giving Tuesday, SECU is launching its “Give the Gift of Education by Supporting the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program” initiative to help grow the program and continue to empower people through access to education. Visit the organization’s donation page here to make your contribution.

American Red Cross of Central Maryland

Families have taken devastating hits this year with raging wildfires and back-to-back hurricanes all in the midst of a pandemic. You can help those affected by disasters by donating to the American Red Cross on Giving Tuesday. This year, Facebook is matching $7 million when you donate through its platform. Be sure to send your gift through the American Red Cross’s Giving Tuesday donation page.

The Maryland SPCA

This Giving Tuesday, the Maryland SPCA will be teaming up with Heritage Toyota and the MileOne Autogroup for a matching challenge. Donations will be doubled up to $10,000 and, as an added bonus, if you donate $500 or more, you’ll receive a 6-by-9-inch paver engraved with a personalized message to your loved one that will be placed on the Maryland SPCA campus to create a tribute path. mdspca.org