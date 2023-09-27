Your Everyday Getaway Awaits on the Eastern Shore

Autumn on the Eastern Shore is truly something to behold. Between the crisp freshness of the air, beautiful serenity of the Chesapeake, and local forests’ transformation into blazing reds, charred oranges, and golden yellows, the region is as picturesque as it is a welcoming place to call home.

To celebrate this annual metamorphosis, Brookfield Residential and Lakeside Run are inviting you to their Fall Harvest Fest at Lakeside at Trappe coming up on Saturday, October 14. Come and enjoy some of your favorite fall food and drinks, a festive scavenger hunt throughout the community’s model homes, and posing for some awesome photos by the interactive mural painted by Dear Darling Design Studio. There will also be a raffle for all those who post pictures of the event to their social media profiles with #EverydayGetaway.

Event Details

Fall Harvest Fest at Lakeside at Trappe

Saturday, October 14

11am-1pm

1003 Champlain Court Trappe, MD 21673

RSVP at LakesideatTrappe.com/HarvestFest by October 10

With new homes for sale or lease and countless on-site amenities, Lakeside at Trappe is somewhere you can work, live, and play all in one place. Plus, Easton, Annapolis, and local beaches are just an easy drive away.

Home Sweet Home

Lakeside at Trappe offers a wide range of housing options for purchase and lease to cater to various tastes and lifestyles. Whether you’re looking for a spacious townhome, a family-friendly single-family home, or a home with everything on one level, Lakeside at Trappe provides an idyllic setting and a diverse selection of homes to meet your needs. Many of these homes also boast private backyards and outdoor living spaces where you can enjoy the serene surroundings of this lakeside oasis.

Traditional and Multi-Generational Single-Family Homes: These spacious residences offer modern comfort and style and feature 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4.5 Bathrooms, and 1,792-4,300+ sq. ft. making them outstanding choices for families of all sizes. With open floorplans, large windows, and fashionable finishes, these homes exude beauty and warmth.

Main-Level Living Homes: These gorgeous new homes provide everything you need on a single, manageable level. Flawlessly combining charm, convenience, and comfort, they are an ideal choice for today and down the road. And with 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, 2-car garages, and up to 2,790 sq. ft., you have all the space you’ll ever need.

Townhomes: The stylish, low-maintenance townhomes found at Lakeside at Trappe have 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 Bathrooms, and 2,200+ sq. ft. throughout their 3 levels of living space. With a 2-car garage included in each, these townhomes are a great option for anyone looking for their place within this everyday getaway.

Your Getaway On Your Terms

At Lakeside at Trappe, you can secure a flexible lease on a Lakeside Run home or build a personalized new home with Brookfield Residential. Both offer the incredible single-family home designs outlined above, with Brookfield Residential providing the community’s townhome options as well.

No matter which way you choose to live your lakeside oasis lifestyle, you’ll experience outstanding benefits.

Benefits of Leasing

It’s Easy: Simply submit a security deposit and first month’s payment.

It’s Fast: No waiting — applications are approved quickly.

It’s Flexible: 1- to 5-year easy-out leases are available to fit your needs.

It’s Carefree: The community’s award-winning team will handle home maintenance.

Benefits of Buying

You Can Personalize: Choose everything from homesites to floorplans to finishes and more.

You’ll Lock-In Prices: Take advantage of today’s rates and start growing equity.

You Can Plant Roots: Purchasing a home connects you to the entire community as it grows.

You’ll Be Protected: Brookfield Residential homes include a customer care program.

So Much To Do, So Much To Come

Whether you lease or own a home at Lakeside at Trappe, you will have access to a complete portfolio of on-site amenities. The community was designed to ensure your daily life is filled with exciting opportunities and fun memories waiting to be made. Lakeside at Trappe has an impressive lineup of resort-style amenities in the works that will be ready to enjoy starting Summer 2024 and even more amenities are on the horizon.

Pool & Bathhouse: Whether you prefer to splash or swim laps, the on-site pool will offer much-needed refreshment from the summer heat.

Outdoor Sports Court: Grab a friend and play a few games in the community.

Parks & Green Spaces: Breathe in the fresh air and appreciate Mother Nature’s beauty.

Playground: Perfect for organized games or unfettered fun, play to your heart’s desire… or dinner time.

Walking & Biking Trails: There’s no better place to get in your daily steps or take a quiet stroll in the warm afternoon sun.

Planned Amenities

Lakeside Amenities: Skip stones with a friend or break out your trusty rod and reel to enjoy an afternoon like you did when you were a kid.

Dog Park: Your pups may love Lakeside at Trappe more than you! Just grab a leash and some toys and come on out for some four-legged fun!

Right Where You Want To Be

When you’re ready to stretch out and explore the surrounding area, so much is easily accessible from Lakeside at Trappe. From neighboring towns of Easton and Cambridge to beloved boating and beach spots in Annapolis and along the coast, you’re in the perfect place to enjoy everything the Eastern Shore has to offer.

Your New Home Journey’s Trusted Guides

With two well-respected companies coming together in this special community, Lakeside at Trappe is committed to providing a new home journey that is as smooth and enjoyable as possible. The community’s main priority is to find the perfect home for you and your family and make Lakeside at Trappe the everyday getaway you deserve.

Brookfield Residential: A leading land developer and homebuilder in major North American markets, Brookfield Residential has extensive experience building dream homes for people just like you. Creating community is at the heart of their business. They build lasting communities that are thoughtfully designed and provide comfort, inclusiveness, and a sense of place. When you choose a home in a Brookfield Residential community, you’re getting more than four walls and a roof. You become part of a neighborhood that will shape your life for years to come. Their locally based management teams proactively manage your home journey and are always available to answer questions and provide information.

Lakeside Run: With decades of experience in property management services, Allen & Rocks is family owned and operated and committed to providing high-quality housing. At Lakeside Run, they’re continuing their reputation for providing residents with superior satisfaction through an exceptional leasing experience.

Whether you’re looking for a permanent residence, a temporary living arrangement, or a custom-built dream home, Lakeside at Trappe provides amazing living experiences that cater to your needs. With its stunning natural surroundings, high-quality homes, and commitment to community living, Lakeside at Trappe is an enticing destination for those seeking an idyllic Eastern Shore lifestyle.