3 Great Weekend Getaways for Baltimoreans to Visit This Summer

Summer is just about here! While it’s always fun to hop on a plane and venture to a far-off destination, there is lots of fun to be had close by, too. Check out these three spots in the Mid-Atlantic for an easy weekend getaway from Baltimore!

Crisfield, Maryland; About 2 hours and 45 minutes from Baltimore

Crisfield is located just north of the Virginia border on the Tangier Sound, and if you’re into exploring the unique nature and culture of the Chesapeake Bay, it’s perfect. There’s great fishing to do, as well as some good beaches and nature walks. One of the best things to do in Crisfield, however, is to hop on a ferry and head over to nearby Tangier or Smith islands. There, you will see life on the Chesapeake Bay in a whole new light. Tangier is one of the most culturally unique places in the country, with longtime residents speaking a unique dialect of English that has been studied extensively by linguists. Smith Island is, of course, best known for its cakes, but it’s also a great place for kayaking tours and fishing, as well. Take the ferry to either and come back to Crisfield in time for a crab feast at one of the many great seafood spots in the town!

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; About 1 hour and 15 minutes from Baltimore

Harper’s Ferry offers an incredible mix of nature, small town charm, Appalachian culture and history, all just over an hour from Baltimore. Here, you can check out Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, which includes the site of abolitionist John Brown’s failed 1859 uprising. Harper’s Ferry was the site of the Battle of Harpers Ferry in 1862, a Confederate victory in the United States Civil War. There is some wonderful hiking to do, too — Maryland Heights offers beautiful views of the town, and the Loudoun Heights trail is a challenge but worth it for the views. With quaint places to eat and stay, Harpers Ferry is the perfect spot for a short getaway for Baltimoreans.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; About 1 hour and 30 minutes from Baltimore

Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, but it’s often forgotten by folks in surrounding areas. What was once a booming industrial town has decreased in population since the 1950s, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t teeming with enough history and activities for a weekend. Visit the National Civil War Museum, watch the Double-A Harrisburg Senators play baseball, and check out the bars and restaurants on North Second Street. FNB Field, home of the Senators, is on small City Island in the middle of the Susquehanna River, and is definitely one of the more unique locations for a ballpark you’ll find. A good old state capitol building tour is always fun, too. While it can’t compare to the history or the charm of Annapolis, it’s a beautiful building that’s worth seeing. Harrisburg may not have the same vibe that it did back in the day, but it’s still a cool city and close enough that you can make it up easily on a Friday after work and be back home in time for plenty of sleep on Sunday.

Check out one, two or all three of these spots this summer if you have some weekends to fill! Crisfield, Harper’s Ferry and Harrisburg all have different appeals, and all three are special in their own way. Been to any of them and have thoughts? Want to recommend other cities to add in our next edition of a similar list? Write us and let us know!