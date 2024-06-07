Then & Now: Tail of the Fox

1 of 2

The Tail of the Fox, located at 1924 York Road, opened in 1963. The Tail of the Fox supper club featured oyster roasts, buffets and jazz bands. Peter Anglos purchased the restaurant in 1978, renaming it Shane’s. The restaurant, due to its immense size, hosted several large events, such as political fundraisers and performances by the Baltimore Actors’ Theater. Despite its successes, the building was eventually vacated and subsequently razed in 1998. The Foxtail Shopping Center was erected in its place.

—Maggi Marzolf, archives manager at the Baltimore Museum of Industry