Then and Now: The Kingsville Inn

By
Maggi Marzolf
-
0
315
BGE.29685: Kingsville Inn. Photograph by Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, 1955. Baltimore Museum of Industry Archives, Baltimore Gas and Electric Print and Negative Collection. | Courtesy of the Baltimore Museum of Industry

The Kingsville Inn

The Kingsville Inn building was originally the Hugh Deane-John Paul mansion, home of Abraham King (1760-1836) from whom Kingsville takes its name. In the 1930s, Frederick W. Miller, Sr. purchased the location and opened the Kingsville Inn. The popular tavern and restaurant served crab cakes and Maryland Pan Fried Chicken. The Kingsville Inn was purchased in 1969 by Edgar F. Lassahn Sr., who converted the building to house the Lassahn Funeral Home. This photograph was taken by the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company on September 8, 1955 to document the location’s use of BGE’s gas and electric services in the kitchen and dining areas. — Maggi Marzolf, BMI Archives manager

The Kingsville Inn, 2023 | Photo by David Stuck
