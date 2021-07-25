Summer Pleasures From the Pool House

Summer entertaining couldn’t be more elegant at this poolside retreat in Baltimore County. When the mid-Atlantic heat and humidity of late summer press down on Central Maryland, this inviting pool house makes a refreshingly inviting place to relax on a sun-soaked day.

Originally designed to house two changing rooms and a bar, the 1950s-era pool house in this backyard offered the homeowner plenty of entertaining potential. However, the structure’s southwest exposure delivered an extremely hot, sun-intensive experience during the midafternoon hours.

Delbert Adams Construction Group and architect Sarah Crosby Schweizer renovated the pool house to create a comforting, climate- controlled space for rest and refreshment on even the hottest of summer days.

The addition of slider doors with screen inserts allows the homeowner to shut out heat and humidity but still take in backyard scenes from the air-conditioned comfort of the pool house’s interior.

Led by Riki Isabegovic of Delbert Adams Construction Group, the construction team developed a custom retractable shading system that unobtrusively fits into the pieces of an iron pergola attached to the pool house. The pergola creates an outdoor living room effect ideal for casual outdoor entertaining.

“The inspiration for the pergola was the iron pergola found at the New York Botanical Gardens,” Schweizer says. “The style of the fabric shades mimics the form the cloth might take flowing in the wind.” Ceiling fans installed in the metal pergola promote air movement on even the sultriest of summer nights. The pergola’s open western exposure enhances sunset scenes and the property’s wooded landscape features.

Whether witnessed from the inside or outside, the views from the pool house inspire subject matter for the homeowner’s original paintings.

An expanded Butler Stone patio seating area with an awning offers shade from the sun for entertaining by day. Recessed lighting within the metal beams of the awning creates soothing ambient lighting for nighttime chats with friends and family as dusk approaches and the night settles in.

In the Details

Architect: Sarah Crosby Schweizer

Builder: Delbert Adams Construction Group

Furniture Design and Selection: Helen Wood (Hall & Co.)

Patio: Butler Stone

Photographer: Whitney Wasson Photography

Pillows on Furnishings: Liza Hathaway Matthews; fabricated by The Piper Collection

Retractable Shading System: Delbert Adams Construction Group

Steel: Rock Ridge Forge