Longtime Baltimore Businesses Take You Home for the Holidays: The Gourmet Girls

The Gourmet Girls: Gourmet Market and Catering is a place where you can get your favorite recipe made to order, shop for holiday gifts or enjoy a tabletop game while you eat. The deli’s owners dish about holiday traditions alongside one of their regulars.

Stop by The Gourmet Girls in Pikesville, and besides the spread of gourmet eats, salad bar, busy deli counter and wine and spirits nook, you might spy a table of women concentrating on their game of mahjong. Barbara Collurafici and Lisa Honick opened the neighborhood market and deli about a year ago on Old Court Road, following their Owings Mills location, which opened in 2007.

“The big thing for Chanukah is our latkes and applesauce,” she says. Perennial favorites include chocolate-top cookies and homemade granola. But customers also share family recipes with the owners.

“If you bring us a recipe and say, ‘Grandmom made this and it’s the best thing ever,’ we’ll make that recipe for you,” Honick says. “Of course, we’re going to make it for our case, too.”

Gourmet Girls devotee Susan Siegel Katz has been patronizing Gourmet Girls since Lisa and Barbara welcomed her mahjong group when the Owings Mills shop opened.

“We have a wonderful lunch, and then we will play mahjong for two hours.”

For the holidays? “Latkes are a big deal,” Katz says. “I love the rugelach, and for Shabbat, the Rosendorff’s challah. And I just I have to say what I love the most is that they’re all helpful and kind.”

1 Easter Court, Suite D, Owings Mills and 3713 Old Court Road, Pikesville

410-581-4914 (ext. 2) and 410-581-4914 (ext. 1) | gourmetgirlsmd.com

And perhaps that is the best takeaway for the holidays. Along with all of your favorite foods, fun and drinks at your favorite spots, the best holiday gift of all, to anyone, is serving them up a heaping helping of holiday kindness and cheer.

Have a delicious holiday season!