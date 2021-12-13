Holiday Chic

The holidays are certainly looking brighter this year than last. Instead of curling up on the couch in quarantine, we’re so ready—jumping for joy, literally—to step out in style. What’s the perfect combination of cozy and chic? Velvet. Plus, it captures the festive spirit. Opt for a statement-making jumpsuit or add a hint of the plush fabric with embroidered footwear or a dainty hair bow. Shine bright with metallics like gold jeans or a silver mini skirt, then bring on the bling with a beaded cardigan, sequin finishes, crystal embellishments or a studded handbag. When the temperatures drop, there’s no reason to sacrifice style for comfort: Finish your look with a leather puffer, faux fur jacket, or check wool coat. Below is our favorite festive outfit inspo for all your holiday needs. MM —REBECCA BROWN

Local Spotlight: Francesca’s Atelier

Francesca’s Atelier, located in Green Spring Station, has assisted women with formal wear for more than 20 years. Whether you’re looking for an elegant frock, wedding guest attire or a special occasion look, the luxury boutique can assist you, along with providing exceptional customer service.

“Beautiful fabrics like brocades and silk are most popular, and large Swarovski crystal treatments are being used on necklines, shoulders and halter backs,” says Francesca Ripple, owner of Francesca’s Atelier and Francesca’s Bridal. “Popular holiday outfits include jumpsuits and tuxedo-style short and long dresses.”

Visit the Francesca Atelier’s website to check out the full range of designers, then head to the boutique to see the beauty for yourself.