Explore Local Flavors During Baltimore Restaurant Week

Baltimore Restaurant Week is giving foodies the perfect opportunity to satisfy their taste buds. After a tumultuous year and a half that saw the food industry upended, this popular event has returned in full force with more than 40 restaurants and eateries participating.

From now until Aug. 1, restaurants from across the region will offer multicourse prix-fixe lunch, brunch and dinner menus so that you can enjoy your favorite dishes or explore new flavors at a discounted price.

Sample burgers from The Point In Fells, pancakes at Miss Shirley’s, surf and turf from McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood and Steak, gnocchi and tiramisu from Amiccis of Little Italy and more.

A full list of participating restaurants, menus and prices is available on Baltimore Restaurant Week’s website. The event also encourages diners to post pictures of their delicious dishes with the hashtag #baltrw.