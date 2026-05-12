Everyman Theatre presents Emma starting May 17

If you loved the laugh-out-loud chaos of POTUS, the wildly inventive fun of Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, or the relatable humor of The Book Club Play at Everyman Theatre, here’s a fun fact: all three productions were directed by Laura Kepley. Now, she’s bringing her signature wit, warmth, and theatrical energy to EMMA, onstage at Everyman this spring.

In a behind-the-scenes interview, Laura shares how she’s approaching Kate Hamill’s fresh adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved classic and why this version feels especially alive for today’s audiences. Fast-paced, romantic, mischievous, and full of heart, EMMA reimagines Austen’s iconic matchmaking heroine in a way that feels both timeless and delightfully modern.

Known for her bold and feminist adaptations of classic literature, Kate Hamill has infused the story with sharp comedy, playful surprises, and vibrant energy. The result? A joyful theatrical experience that feels like Bridgerton meets Clueless.

Whether you’re a longtime Austen fan or just looking for a smart, funny night at the theatre, EMMA promises romance, laughter, and plenty of surprises along the way.

Learn more and get tickets at everymantheatre.org/emma