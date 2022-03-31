Where Cozy Meets Functional

In hopes of turning their home basement into a practical and “useable space for their family of four,” these Eldersburg homeowners knew they were in need of a complete renovation, says interior designer April Force Pardoe.

Complete meant a “two-part process,” she says. “This involved designing the spaces and room layouts before anything pretty was selected. Then once the plan was established, we began working on making material and furniture selections to bring in the pretty.”

And what the clients requested was a space that was cozy, traditional and fully functional — with a touch of industrial.

“They wanted a full bathroom, wet bar, living space, a room that could be closed off and used as a guest bedroom and a space for a shuffle-board table they had,” Pardoe says.

And a special family piece became the tie-in for the cabinetry’s blue color: an original engineering drawing from the husband’s father, framed with a navy blue mat and gifted to him by his wife.

“When she showed me and told me they had more, I suggested she frame five more to use in the new family room. They were initially unsure about blue cabinets until they realized they matched the drawing’s mat,” Pardoe says.

Because of the open concept from the family room to the wet bar, carrying out the blue color helped balance out and bring harmony to the space. The blue cabinets are also “classic, interesting and a great neutral for this family-friendly space,” Pardoe adds.

To bring in a little industrial flair, she chose a mesh metal shade and Edison bulb that highlights this particular style well. And although Pardoe says she doesn’t design with trends in mind, there are a few other elements in the design that she says are “popular looks right now,” including “the marbled design on the rug and the table lamps.”

The final result is a basement that is practical, soothingly colored and homey — the perfect attributes for both a family relaxation space and an entertainment hub.

It’s “so inviting and friendly” Pardoe says. “It’s also very functional for family movie nights with popcorn.”