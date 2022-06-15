Design at the Heart of the Home: Mona Hajj

Our homes are personal reflections of our beliefs, values and interests. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, more and more people are rethinking their home design, using furnishings, wall coverings, pillows and paint to express their personalities through their living spaces. Baltimore Style introduces you to the following Baltimore-area design experts dedicated to infusing character, luxury and warmth into the heart of every home.

Our first two featured designers were Stephanie Gamble and Rachel Gill. Next up is a designer who channels both international and family influence in her designs: Mona Hajj

Mona Hajj| Mona Hajj Interiors

Mona Hajj considers herself to be born for a life of creating beautifully decorated interiors. Her family worked with textiles, and she was surrounded by vibrant patterns and textures. Now, more than 30 years after starting her firm, Mona Hajj Interiors, she still uses her family’s influence to produce uniquely exquisite designs.

As a professional who has worked in the business for many years, Hajj has built long-lasting relationships with some of her clients. She recalls one memorable project where a client entrusted her with the task of decorating a childhood home. Hajj called the experience a “rare find”: The house was an early 1900s build in Baltimore from Maryland architect Laurence Fowler. She also enjoyed helping a D.C. client enhance a property the individual owned in San Francisco.

Interior design is more than a style for Hajj—it’s an experience. She emphasizes livability and comfortability. Why have an amazing looking space if you can’t live in it?

Hajj is a globe trotter extraordinaire. She was born in West Africa and went to school in Europe, Lebanon and the United States. She says that her extensive experience traveling has been a great influence in her designs since people all over the world have beautiful cultures. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she traveled internationally frequently, often picking up decor items that caught her eye in markets. The result is that her clients can bring a global touch to their living spaces.