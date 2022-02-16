Biz Buzz: Glam Set Go

Going to the salon can be a time commitment—a luxury some people just don’t have. That was the driving force behind a vision from two sisters who created a mobile salon business serving Maryland and Virginia.

It’s not your average hair and makeup on the road. The idea was to offer a relaxing, luxurious experience—the same you would get from a brick-and-mortar salon, but on the go. The Glam Set Go “Mercedes Sprinter Salon” includes Italian leather chairs, complimentary Prosecco, music and perks of privacy. Enjoy this privacy and high-end beauty products from the sisters’ beauty line ShikSona.

Meant to cater to your schedule, the salon will come to you for weddings, photo shoots, parties, engagements and other big events. In addition to the truck, Glam Set Go will also bring its stylists to you for at-home visits, porch visits or wherever you might need them to be.

Mobile: locations throughout Maryland and Virginia

glamsetgo.me