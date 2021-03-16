Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar to Open April 4 for 44th Season

Kick off the spring season by shopping at the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) annual Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar. The market, now in its 44th season, is Maryland’s largest producers-only market and features delicious food from area farmers and culinary vendors and distinctive crafts from talented artisans.

Customers can safely browse the socially distanced vendors and find some of their favorite products, including fresh flowers, handmade crafts, seasonal produce, freshly baked pastries, antiques, original artwork, seafood, meats and more.

Food concession stands will offer freshly brewed coffee for customers to sip on as they explore the market, as well as spirits, wine, gourmet food and hot meals to enjoy at home. The BOPA team has also created a recipe book with inspired seasonal meals that can easily be made with fresh market or farm stand ingredients.

The market will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including mask requirements, handwashing and sanitizing stations, and enforced social distancing. Any changes to rules and restrictions will be posted publicly.

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will run every Sunday from April 4 to Dec. 19 from 7 a.m. to noon under the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets.

For a full list of vendors, visit promotionandarts.org.