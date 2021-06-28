A Whole New Look for Lexington Market

Generations of Baltimoreans have grown up visiting Lexington Market. This familiar marketplace is about

to get a facelift in early 2022.

“Lexington Market needs to continue to serve Baltimore City for many decades to come,” says Katie Marshall, communications director at Seawall, the firm leading the redevelopment.

The market is getting a new building next to the current one, and it will feature two levels. Each will have a distinctive feel. The downstairs will teem with vendors, while the upper level will have common space for

gathering and eating, among other activities.

Visitors will soon see a new plaza, too. Just off Eutaw Street, this area will be used for outdoor events. Public art projects for these spaces are in the works, too—something the Charm City community really wanted, Marshall says.

The new building will house about 40 vendors, similar to today, Marshall says. But the market isn’t focused only on retaining the same businesses. Seawall wants to bring in more diverse vendors from across the city, too.

“That’s what makes Lexington Market unique and beautiful,” she says, “and what people come back for again and again are the vendors.”