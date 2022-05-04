A ‘Glam Sunroom’ Exudes ‘Livable Luxury’

Jenn Cameron borrowed inspiration from her artistic background to bring a theatrical touch to a family sunroom. Built as a sophisticated retreat for a housewife and her girlfriends, this sunroom remains an accessible family space.

Cameron’s “glam sunroom” goes for a light and airy feel without sacrificing cozy comfort. Using brick whitewashed from the original back wall, rose gold furniture, a hidden “picture frame TV” and a glass tile accent wall, she made the space feel casual while retaining a flair for the dramatic. An 18-foot ceiling draws the eye up to the 4-foot-diameter statement

chandelier with 46 lights.

Cameron’s goal was to give the space a wow factor without discouraging family members to put their feet up—a kind of “livable luxury.” She suggested making the space—originally imagined as a sunporch—suitable for all seasons.

Floor-to-ceiling windows welcome in natural light as porcelain tile prevents swelling from moisture. Its décor blends traditional and modern, with repurposed and custom-designed pieces. Following an initial architectural meeting in September 2020, the room’s construction began in May 2021 and took five months to complete.

Jenn Cameron is the owner of Jenn Cameron Interiors, LLC. Find more design inspiration on Instagram: @jennlcameron.

Design Elements

All-seasons room:

The floor-to-ceiling windows give the room an indoor-outdoor feel while still equipping it for all seasons. Painted wood beams add an additional outdoor element without seeming too rustic in character.

Old and new:

“I love the mix of old and new,” Cameron says. This project included repurposing a 100-year-old family heirloom with two different fabric types—larger- and smaller-scale patterns.