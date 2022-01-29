Modern Love

Beverage writer Ginny Lawhorn crafted three cocktails that are perfect for nuptials, showers or any sort of soiree you throw this year.

The first cocktail is made with Haku vodka, a beautiful Japanese vodka distilled with 100 percent white rice. Recent wedding attendees may have noticed how bubbles and sparklers have come into favor over throwing rice at ceremony exits. Haku means “white” or “brilliant” in Japanese, and the vodka can be a thoughtful alternative for keeping alive the rice tradition, which is meant to wish abundance to the newlyweds.

White Wedding Punch

2 parts Haku Vodka

1 part St. Elder elderflower liqueur

3 parts white cranberry juice

3 parts sparkling water

Sliced strawberries and sliced fresh lemon

In a punch bowl over a block of ice, add Haku Vodka, St. Elder elderflower liqueur and white cranberry juice. Add strawberries and sliced fresh lemon and mix well. Top with sparkling water immediately before serving and mix gently.

And here are two more ideas to mix up:

Quite a Pear Bellini

Refresh your sparkling toast with an element of your color scheme or menu offerings. Bellinis offer endless possibilities for clever takes.

4 ounces Prosecco

½ ounce peach liqueur

2 ounces organic pear juice

Sugar glitter garnish, optional

Combine the pear puree and peach liqueur in a flute and top with well chilled Prosecco.

An Old-Fashioned Love Song

McClintock Distilling in Frederick has a bountiful catalogue of award-winning spirits. Their Maryland Heritage White Whiskey is flash aged for 24 hours in an oak barrel creating smoothness with a mellow flavor from wheat and some sweetness from corn. This white whiskey old-fashioned brings together a crowd-pleasing classic cocktail and a distinct regional spirit.

2 ounces McClintock Distilling Maryland Heritage White Whiskey

½ ounce simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Orange slice

Black cherry, optional

Combine whiskey, simple syrup and bitters in a mixing glass over ice. Stir well and strain into an old-fashioned glass with or without ice. Garnish with orange slice and optional black cherry.