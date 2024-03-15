Inspiring Your Space

Design isn’t always about your guests. It’s about the people you’re entertaining day in and day out—your family.

Charleene Doverspike and her team help clients make their space work for them.

Doverspike got her start in design by getting her hands dirty molding her home to fit her family’s needs 38 years ago. Today, she runs Charleene’s Houses, LCC, a design business that meets North Baltimore families where they are and where they’re growing.

“Many folks call us because their kitchens aren’t open to their families right now. They don’t fit how they want the space to function on a day-to-day basis,” Doverspike says.

She and her team advise their clients to think about their vision for the space practically. Do you need to see the kids from the window? Is there space for homework on the island? Can you keep an eye on the living room while the sauce is cooking?

Charleene’s Houses’ remodel of a Hickory Knoll kitchen catered to the stylized and specific tastes of the clients and their two young children.

“They really did their homework and knew what they wanted. She went deep looking for ideas and fell in love with that look,” Doverspike says.

A Pantry Worth Talking About

For most, the pantry is out of sight and out of mind, but for the Hickory Knoll home, it’s an art display. The pantry’s black-edged, frameless glass doors act as a window to a spacious, well-organized array of wicker baskets on custom L-shaped floating shelves.

The custom space, which Charleene’s Houses designed from scratch, also features a workspace and additional cabinetry.

“The part that is so beautiful about it is that by using the accessories she’s used, with her baskets and box containers and wicker elements, it draws you into this room,” Doverspike says. “It makes the entire room seem larger.”

A Tower to Admire

The popularity of kitchen towers—cabinets that expand down to countertop level—has been rising steadily over the past few years, according to Doverspike. The tower in this kitchen features a clear glass window to display the client’s glassware.