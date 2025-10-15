Improv, Running and More This Week in Baltimore, Oct. 17 to 19

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From an improv show and a show on ice to a running festival, here are some of the area’s best happenings!
Friday Fun and Games: Improv at The Highwire Center!
Oct. 17, 8-9 p.m.
The Highwire Center | 400 S. Conkling St., Baltimore, MD 21224
Multiple improv teams are ready to put on a unique show for audiences at the Highwire Center.
$10 | eventbrite.com
Disney on Ice
Oct. 17-19, 7 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Saturday; noon, 4 p.m. Sunday
CFG Bank Arena | 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201
The story of “Moana 2” will be told on the rink during Disney on Ice with a special appearance from Mickey Mouse and a photo opportunity.
Tickets start at $15 | vividseats.com
Baltimore Running Festival
Oct. 18, 8 a.m.
Inner Harbor Baltimore
Baltimore’s 25th annual running festival brings out dedicated runners to tour every corner of the city with 5K, 10K, half-marathon and full-marathon races.
Entry fees vary | thebaltimoremarathon.com