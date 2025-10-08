Fell’s Point Fun Festival, Oktoberfest and More This Week in Baltimore, Oct. 10 to 12

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From the Fells Point Fun Festival and Oktoberfest at the Zoo to a classic play, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Photo by Brett Sayles via Pexels

Fell’s Point Fun Festival

Oct. 10 to 12, 6-9 p.m.

Fells Point, Baltimore MD 21231

This festival has been held for nearly 60 years and is one of the community’s largest celebrations. It contains food from local vendors, craft beer, live music and more in events held across six city blocks throughout the weekend.

Free | fellspointfest.com

OktoBEARfest Eve

Oct. 10, 6 to 10 p.m.; Oct. 11, 1 to 6 p.m.

Maryland Zoo | 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, MD 21217

The Maryland Zoo is having a seasonal themed event with fun beverages. The event is one of the largest for craft beer with seasonal brews, ciders, seltzers, live music and encounters with zoo animals.

Tickets start at $35 | marylandzoo.org

Murder on the Orient Express

Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

Manor Mill | 2029 Monkton Road, Monkton, MD 21111

Manor Mill Playhouse is having its third production of the “Murder on the Orient Express” with detective Hercule Poirot trying to solve a mysterious murder.

$27.50 | manor-mill.com