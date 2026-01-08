College Football, Music and More This Week in Baltimore January 9-11

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a Peach Bowl viewing party and a folk music concert to a showing of Wicked, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Peach Bowl Watch Party at Guilford Hall Brewery!

Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Guilford Hall Brewery | 1611 Guilford Ave., Baltimore, MD 21202

A community viewing of the College Football Playoff Semifinal game with craft beer, food and more.

Free | guilfordhall.com

Perry Hall Folk Music Night

Jan. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Perry Hall United Methodist Church | 9515 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236

The monthly Perry Hall open-mic Folk Music Night with this month’s featured performer, Woody Lissauer.

Free | www.folkmusicnight.com

Broadway in Baltimore: Wicked

Jan. 11, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

France-Merrick Performing Arts Center | 12 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore, MD 21201

The final day of Wicked in the Broadway in Baltimore program with two live shows of the popular production.

Tickets start at $115 | baltimore.broadway.com