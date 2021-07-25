Write From the Heart: Spectacular Stationery

Special celebrations call for special touches. Discover three Baltimore-area stationers offering invitation design services and specialty stationery supplies.

Jenifer Sirkis Designs

What started as a side hobby designing wedding invitations for friends has since turned into a full home-based business for custom stationer Jenifer Sirkis. She specializes in custom stationery for weddings and social events. Since starting her business in 2009, Sirkis’ work has been featured in various wedding media outlets, including The Knot and Style Me Pretty. Sirkis has won the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award each year since 2011.

“I take a lot of time to get to know the clients, scenario and situation. It becomes a really personal process. I almost become family with my clients because I work so closely with them,” she says.

Rather than offering her clients stock or template samples, Sirkis studies their design boards, themes and colors and transforms the ideas into one-of-a-kind invitations, place cards, programs, seating charts and more.

“An invitation sets the tone for the event,” says Sirkis. To achieve the sentiment you intend, she recommends working with a professional stationer. “We’re expert communicators and can put everything together in an elegant way so that your guests know what to expect.” jenifersirkisdesigns.com

Papers Plus

This quaint shop in the Stevenson Village shopping center specializes in all items paper and beyond. Customers will find custom invitations, personalized stationery, in-store printing, fun cards, cocktail napkins, in-house calligraphy, frames, baby gifts, backpacks, puzzles and more. Choose from an array of stationery brands including Crane & Co., Bella Figura, Haute Papier and Arzberger Stationers.

“Fine stationery and invitations are making a major comeback,” says owner Judy Sherman. “People are writing notes more now since the pandemic started than I can remember in 35 years of business.”

The shop is also seeing a boom in invitation orders now that weddings are finally being rescheduled. Rather than having to create a custom invitation by themselves, customers can sit down with a staff member who will help them craft the perfect invite.

“We strive to provide wonderful service,” says Sherman. “You don’t come in and look through books on your own. You sit down. We help guide you through the process.” Stevenson Village, 10433A Stevenson Road, Stevenson. papers-plus.com

Tiny Dog Press

Named after owner Kari Miller’s not-so-tiny 110-pound Labrador Retriever, Tiny Dog Press is a Baltimore-based letterpress operation specializing in custom stationery, invitations, announcements and city-themed cards and posters. Miller founded her letterpress in 2010 before rebranding in 2013; she currently operates solely out of her renovated garage. Each of her products is made with hand-mixed ink and printed on 100% cotton paper using a Chandler & Price (C&P) platen press dating to 1946.

“My most popular items are my coaster sets, which I find quite interesting,” says Miller. “I have sets of five designs that depict architecture from cities like Baltimore, D.C. and Philly set against a geometric background. I’ve also had several brides that customized the colors to their wedding theme or added a custom location on the coasters for their wedding favors and cocktail hours.”

Locals will especially enjoy her Baltimore-themed collection of posters, cards and tea towels showcasing iconic sights from around the city, including the Domino Sugar sign, the Baltimore Museum of Arts and the Natty Boh Tower.

For custom quotes, email [email protected] tiny-dog-press.myshopify.com