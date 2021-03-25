Words with Boards Featured On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Whether you spend all your time in the kitchen or want to give the cook in your life something special, Words with Boards’ personalized cutting boards offer products that are both thoughtful and functional. The local business isn’t just catching the eye of Baltimoreans; their custom boards were also featured on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which aired on March 23.

“Our friend, Jess Kartalija, reached out to me in November to tell me she just interviewed Drew Barrymore and the show was looking for products made in the United States. We quickly made her a board that said BARRYMORE, and we also made boards for each of her girls. About a month ago, we got a phone call that they just taped the show featuring the board and Drew loved it. We were so excited our boards were going to be on national TV, a first for Words with Boards,” says Kim Strassner, co-founder of the brand.

Strassner started the business in 2013 with her husband, Mike Pararas, and has since opened a fully equipped wood shop and design studio in Hampden. The husband-and-wife duo work with trained woodworkers to hand craft each cutting board, which are made from sustainably forested hardwood sourced in America. To further help the environment, Words with Boards plants a tree for each wooden product sold.

“What’s so fun about these is that you can get your family names, meats, cheeses, vegan, gluten-free, whatever you want for a little presentation,” said television personality Ross Matthews during The Drew Barrymore Show airing.

This isn’t the first time that Words With Boards has captured the attention of celebrities. In 2015, their cutting boards were featured on Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” holiday list and were a finalist in the Martha Stewart “AMERICAN MADE” design contest.

“The Made in America movement is here to stay. It’s good for the economy. People have a sense of pride when they buy American made. They know they are getting a quality-made product. We are happy to be a small part of this movement. And we love doing it in Baltimore,” says Strassner.

Explore the Words with Boards handcrafted products at wordswithboards.com.