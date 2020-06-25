Weekend Plans, What to Do June 25-28

By BaltimoreStyle





Let’s talk about farmers’ markets, shall we? And lettuce and arugula and strawberries…and anyone else ready to go? Wanna know what to do June 25-28? Visit a farmers’ market. Go to the drive-in. Eat a fried Oreo.

Need more ideas? Read on…and have fun.

BCPL Opens for Curbside

We mentioned this last week, but it’s worth repeating: Baltimore County Public Library reopened 17 branches for curbside pickup on June 22. Here’s the fun fact about this: More than 5,200 items were checked out in five hours! Well, it seems we have some summer reading to do. Full details on curbside service can be found here. Check the library’s website for all of its virtual story times and other kid-friendly activities. bcpl.info

Farmers’ Markets

32nd Street Farmers Market

The Saturday farmers’ market in Waverly is entering its 40th summer season. Many favorites are returning—Liberty Delight Farm, Boordy Vineyards, Zeke’s Coffee, Hex Ferments, Bramble Baking Co., Curryshack and more. Wear a face mask and park in Giant’s side lot, across from Ace Hardware. 7 a.m.-noon. 32ndstreetmarket.org

Carroll County Farmers’ Market

Head out to the country for the Carroll County Farmers’ Market, held on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. This market is indoors, and shoppers must wear a face mask and observe social distancing. There are more than 30 vendors offering plants, local early summer vegetables, baked goods, crafts and more. Carroll County Agricultural Center, carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com

Cross Street Farmers’ Market

Jams, cookies, doughnuts, pickles—wow! This market is a fun one that offers many tasty food items. It’s open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Federal Hill’s historic Cross Street Market. Find out more here.

Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar

The Sunday market under the Jones Falls Expressway is open. Vendors include Albright Farms, Baltimore Spirit Company, Chesapeake Greenhouse, Curry Shack, Greek Super Foods, Hex Ferments, Flicker Farm Hemp, Salt River Lobster and more. Market hours are 7 a.m. to noon, and there are many COVID-19 restrictions in place. This doesn’t mean you can’t score some great deals on fresh produce and more. But please check the website before you do, so you know what has changed. promotionandarts.org

Any Day Fun

Local Artist Screening Room

Looking for more local filmmakers to support after attending the Maryland and Columbia Film Festivals? Head over to the Baltimore Museum of Art’s website for their BMA Screening Room, a video platform site dedicated to showcasing local Baltimore directors and filmmakers. The website features short film and video selections such as Devin N.Morris’s “In House Play” and “J’aimeous: Behind the Scenes of Anti-Fashion” by Jaimes Mayhew. All videos are free to watch.

Blast from the Past

Do you miss the nostalgic days of driving to the local drive-in to catch the newest movies? This weekend, Bengies Drive-In is offering a blast from the past with their double-feature showings of “Back to the Future” and “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial.” Join Marty McFly and E.T through wacky adventures, all while watching the movie on one of the biggest movie theatre screens in the U.S! Tickets start at $10 and are available online.

Friday

Fair Food Preview Weekend

Corn dogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and more will be offered at this tasting event for the folks who just can’t get enough of the fried stuff. Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Maryland State Fairgrounds. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Drive-through and outdoor seating options are available. marylandstatefair.com

Saturday

Seats on the Street

Towson’s Pennsylvania Avenue shuts down for outdoor dining from Nacho Mama’s Charles Village Pub, The Point and more. Live music, fun games and more also are on tap. Head outside for a fun meal. Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

2020 Baltimore Drag Awards

Break out your campiest attire and beat your face to the gods! Join Creative Alliance for the annual Baltimore Drag Awards hosted by Brooklyn Heights and Betty O’Hellno! The event will take place on Zoom with a cocktail party, and will include performances from some of your favorite Baltimore drag queens! Suggested attire for the show is florals, so get creative! The event is free, however a $10 donation is suggested. Registration is required. 8-11 p.m. creativealliance.org

Sunday

Writers Live: Wes Moore

Best-selling author Wes Moore talks about his new book, “Five Days,” which details the Baltimore uprising in 2015 and was co-written by journalist Erica L. Green. The event is sponsored by The Ivy Bookshop and Enoch Pratt Free Library. Find out more here. 3 p.m.