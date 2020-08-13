Weekend Plans, What to do August 14-16

Friday

Courtyard Cocktails

Join Old Line Spirits this Friday in their outdoor courtyard for a bar takeover by CAnE Collective. From 5-8 p.m., you can have some socially distanced fun with flavorful summer cocktails and delicious Asian Fusion food from Ekiben. Kids and leashed dogs are welcome to join so you can make it a memorable family evening. For more information about the event, visit their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Saturday

Budding Gardeners

If you’re anything like us, you might be struggling with the severe lack of a green thumb. Well, never fear, Enoch Pratt Free Library is hosting an online container gardening event this Saturday from noon-1 p.m. Learn the planting basics from a master gardener and find out the best tips for potting plants and, more importantly, keeping them alive. Discover new plants that perfectly spruce up your home or backyard. For more information and to find the link to the livestream, visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library events page here.

Sunday

Namaste 6 Feet Away

Join Pop Up Yoga Baltimore this weekend for an outdoor, socially distanced yoga class. This Sunday from 10-11 a.m., instructor Jessica Knott will be guiding participants through different yoga poses at a Baltimore City park where you can practice safely and enjoy the fresh air. Tickets are $15 and all sessions are BYOM&M (Bring Your Own Mat & Mask). The location of the class will be shared with participants after they’ve purchased their ticket to ensure a maximum limit of 25 people. All classes will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit the event Facebook page here.

Any Day Fun

Emerging Art

As part of their Art in August event, The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) has officially debuted the B2020 Virtual Exhibition. From now until Sept. 30, you can take a virtual tour through their B series which features the must-see emerging artists in Baltimore. This year’s theme is a presentation of Black, Male and Body in honor of Black Male, the 1994 groundbreaking exhibition at the Whitney Museum of Art curated by Thelma Golden. To find out about the featured artists and take the virtual tour, visit their website here.

Battle Ready

The Maryland Vegan Eats has extended their “Vegan Restaurant Week: Fight for Maryland Restaurants!” from now until Aug. 23 and they’re asking you to gear up for battle. In an effort to “fight” for Maryland restaurants, Maryland Vegan Eats is encouraging establishments to offer healthier, plant-based and/or vegan food options. By participating in this, customers can support their local restaurants, benefit their health, reduce animal cruelty, and help save the environment, all while munching on a tasty treat. For special events and a list of participating restaurants, visit mdveganeats.com.