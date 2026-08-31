Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Sept. 4-7)

Baltimore County has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from stand-up comedy to a short film festival.

10th Annual Baltimore Comedy Festival

Sept. 4-7, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 8 p.m. Sunday-Monday | Baltimore

Baltimore’s biggest comedy festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with comedians from across the country coming to Baltimore to perform, including Emmy winners, online comedians, Barstool Sports regulars and more. Shows will be taking place at venues around the city.

Free, donations encouraged | baltimorecomedyfestival.com

Charm City Live

Sept. 5, noon-9 p.m. | Baltimore

Baltimore’s free, all-day celebration of homegrown music, art and culture returns for its fifth year, now timed to Labor Day weekend. Expect a lineup of local musicians and makers spotlighting the city’s creative economy.

Free | baltimorecity.gov/mayor/events/charm-city-live

Columbia Maryland Film Festival’s Opening Night at The Collective ENCORE

Sept. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Columbia

The Collective ENCORE will be screening short films made by Baltimore locals as part of the 48 Hour Film Project, where participants were challenged to create short films in two days. The project’s creator, Mark Ruppert, will be attending the opening night as a special guest.

$30 | columbiamarylandfilmfestival.com