Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Sept. 25-26)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a special screening of a classic musical to a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra gala.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Gala Celebration

Sept. 25-26, 8 p.m. | Baltimore

The BSO opens its 110th-anniversary season with a two-night gala featuring GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, held first at Strathmore and then at the Meyerhoff. It’s a glamorous kickoff to a season themed “Illuminated Through Sound.”

$68-$101 | bsomusic.org/giving/gala

Patapsco Literary Festival

Sept. 26, 10 a.m. | Ellicott City

2026 marks the second annual Patapsco Literary Festival, hosted by Backwater Books and featuring talks and panels with local authors as well as literary activities.

Free | backwaterbooks.com

Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Screening Hosted by Ellen Greene

Sept. 26, 2 and 7 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

The classic musical film will be screened at the M&T Bank Exchange, featuring a rare appearance by star Ellen Greene.

$49-$175 | mtbankexchange.com