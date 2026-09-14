Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Sept. 18-20)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a pickle festival to a celebration of books.

Ali Wong Live

Sept. 18, 7 p.m. | Baltimore

Comedian Ali Wong will be performing a live show at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

$109.05-$137.20 | bsomusic.org

Baltimore Book Festival

Sept. 19-20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Baltimore

Baltimore’s biggest celebration of literature is back on Waverly Main Street, featuring author talks, book signings and plenty of children’s activities.

Free | baltimorecity.gov/mayor/events/baltimore-book-festival

The Big Dill Festival 2026

Sept. 19, noon-8 p.m. | Baltimore

Pickle-lovers won’t want to miss this food festival at Power Plant Live! featuring 70 vendors, carnival games, live music and the World Pickle Eating Championship.

$30-$110 | bigdill.com/pages/maryland