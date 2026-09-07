Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Sept. 11-13)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from an oyster festival to outdoor jazz performances.
Fell’s Point Oyster Fest
Sept. 11-13, 4-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday | Baltimore
Enjoy fresh oysters, exciting competitions, live music and more at this Fell’s Point food festival held at Broadway Square.
Free | fellspointoysterfest.com
8th Annual Billie Holiday Jazz in the Square
Sept. 12, 2-6 p.m. | Baltimore
A free jazz event in Lafayette Square Park featuring live jazz performances from local musicians
Free | tinyurl.com/BillieHolidayJazz
59th Annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts
Sept. 13, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | Bel Air
Bel Air’s annual art festival features up to 300 local artists, photographers and artisans showcasing their work.
Free | belairrec.org/bel-air-festival-of-arts