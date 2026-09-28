Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 3-4)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a spooky literary festival to a honey harvesting event.

International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards

Oct. 3-4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Baltimore

This signature event celebrating one of Baltimore’s most well-known authors regularly draws in crowds by the thousands each year. Attendees can explore historic Poe-related locations in Baltimore, meet local authors and take a VIP cemetery tour!

Free | poefestinternational.com

Oysters, Brews & Blues

Oct. 3, noon-8 p.m. | Baltimore

Sample oysters and beer and enjoy live music on the Baltimore Peninsula at this food and music festival featuring five different live bands! Proceeds will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association’s work to protect the Chesapeake Bay’s natural environment.

$10, free for children ages 18 and younger | baltimorepeninsula.com

Honey Harvest Festival at Oregon Ridge Nature Center

Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Baltimore

This fall festival at Oregon Ridge Nature Center is all about honey, with opportunities to shop from local vendors, see honey being extracted and enjoy sweet treats.

$5 | baltimorecountymd.gov