Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 3-4)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a spooky literary festival to a honey harvesting event.
International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards
Oct. 3-4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Baltimore
This signature event celebrating one of Baltimore’s most well-known authors regularly draws in crowds by the thousands each year. Attendees can explore historic Poe-related locations in Baltimore, meet local authors and take a VIP cemetery tour!
Free | poefestinternational.com
Oysters, Brews & Blues
Oct. 3, noon-8 p.m. | Baltimore
Sample oysters and beer and enjoy live music on the Baltimore Peninsula at this food and music festival featuring five different live bands! Proceeds will benefit the Coastal Conservation Association’s work to protect the Chesapeake Bay’s natural environment.
$10, free for children ages 18 and younger | baltimorepeninsula.com
Honey Harvest Festival at Oregon Ridge Nature Center
Oct. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | Baltimore
This fall festival at Oregon Ridge Nature Center is all about honey, with opportunities to shop from local vendors, see honey being extracted and enjoy sweet treats.