Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 16-18)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a major craft show to enjoying cocktails by the waterfront.

Garden Glow

Oct. 16-17, 5-9 p.m. | Monkton

Ladew Gardens is all lit up for Halloween, with glowing sculptures and jack-o’-lanterns carved by local artists and community members on display. Guests can even carve their own pumpkin to contribute to the garden!

$10-$50 | ladewgardens.com

Whiskey on the Waterfront

Oct. 17, noon-6 p.m. | Baltimore

Head to Sagamore Spirit for music, fun and whiskey. This free and family-friendly event allows guests to sip on whiskey cocktails and try local food trucks while listening to live music. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and

chairs for the waterfront lawn.

Free | sagamorespirit.com/whiskey-on-the-waterfront-2026

Maryland Fall Home & Garden Show + Craft Show

Oct. 16-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. | Timonium

One of Maryland’s biggest craft shows is here! Explore offerings from more than 300 vendors and artisans, including 100 Maryland-based artists, during this weekend event at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Cow Palace.

$4-$30 | mdfallhomeandgarden.com