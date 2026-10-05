Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Oct. 10-11)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a conversation with a famous sculptor to a pride celebration.

8th Annual Fiesta Baltimore 2026

Oct. 10-11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. | Baltimore

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Baltimore’s largest Latino cultural festival, featuring delicious food, live performances and other fun attractions at Patterson Park.

Free | nuestrasraicesinc.org

MICA Weekend 2026: In Conversation with Jeff Koons ’76

Oct. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. | Baltimore

The world-famous artist, best-known for his steel balloon animal sculptures, will be returning to his alma mater at the Maryland Institute College of Art for a talk and Q&A as part of the MICA Weekend series of events.

$40 | tinyurl.com/JeffKoonsMICA

Howard County Pride

Oct. 11, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | Columbia

Celebrate the things that make us unique at Howard County Pride, where diversity is on display at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods! In addition to local vendors and entertainment, there will be plenty of resources for members of Howard County’s LGBTQ+ community.

Free | 2026hocopride.eventbrite.com