Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Aug. 28-30)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a comedy show on the farm to an immersive art exhibit.

Farming for Laughs Comedy Show

Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. | Ellicott City

Manor Hill Brewing is hosting its first-ever comedy show, where attendees can enjoy farm-brewed beer and pizza from the Pizza Trolley while watching local comedians perform. This is a 21+ only event.

$20-$25 | manorhillbrewing.com/laughs

Love Groove Festival

Aug. 29, noon-8 p.m. | Baltimore

This annual festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Point Park. Jam out to live music from DJs and local bands and musicians, take part in interactive art exhibits, browse the Love Groove Gallery of sculptures and art pieces from local artists and more!

$29+, free for children ages 12 and younger | lovegroovefestival.com

Color Outside the Lines: Summer of Presence

Aug. 30, 2-6 p.m. | Baltimore

Become a part of the art at this immersive exhibit at Baltimore Unity Hall, where participants will contribute by painting images from the BMORE Present coloring book. Local businesses will be selling food and drinks.

Free | thecreativerepresentationempire.com