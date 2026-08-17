Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Aug. 22-23)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a pickle-themed food festival to a throwback dance party.

2nd Annual GroGive Pickle Party!

Aug. 22, 2-4 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

This pickle-themed fundraiser at Peabody Heights Brewery features plenty of pickles for guests to sample, along with multiple pickling contests. Proceeds benefit GroGive’s mission to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to people in poverty.

$21.05-$35.98 | tinyurl.com/GroGivePickleParty

Y2K Night

Aug. 22, 6 p.m. | Columbia, MD

Step back in time to the 2000s at this lakefront dance party at Downtown Columbia Lakefront! Era-appropriate costumes are encouraged.

Free | tinyurl.com/Y2KNightColumbia

21st Annual ResFest – Reservoir Hill Resource Fair & Music Festival

Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

This annual event celebrates everything the Reservoir Hill neighborhood has to offer, including local artists, a marching band performance and food from local vendors.

Free (donations encouraged) | tinyurl.com/ResFest2026