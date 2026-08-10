Things to Do This Weekend in Baltimore (Aug. 14-15)

Baltimore has a lot to offer and there is no time like the present! Here’s what you should check out this weekend in Baltimore, from a plein air art show to the start of football season.

Journey to Her

Aug. 14, 7-9 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Enjoy a live poetry reading at the Baltimore Museum of Art, performed by local poet Da Truth Da Poet as part of Raw Poetry Productions.

$1, $35 for VIP seating | tinyurl.com/Journey2HerPoetry

’13th Annual Summer Plein Air Show’ Opening Reception & Painting Demo

Aug. 15, 3-5 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

Crystal Moll Gallery is kicking off its annual plein air art show with live painting demonstrations from several local artists, followed by a wet paint sale where attendees can purchase paintings right after they’re finished.

Free | crystalmoll.com

Ravens Preseason Home Opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Aug. 15, 7 p.m. | Baltimore, MD

New head coach Jesse Minter makes his Baltimore debut as the Ravens open their preseason slate at M&T Bank Stadium. It’s a low-stakes, high-energy way to get your football fix before the regular season kicks off.

$75+ | baltimoreravens.com/schedule