Time to Get Crackin’ Crab recipes for entertaining

It’s no secret that Marylanders love their crabs. When I think of the Chesapeake Bay region, which includes coastal Maryland and Virginia, I immediately associate that body of water with steamed hard-shell blue crabs caked in spicy seasoning.

Whether it’s this month or next, don’t miss out on this most celebrated Maryland seafood specialty. Spend an afternoon picking crabs and enjoy their sweet meat in the following crab recipes.

Cream of Crab Soup

Serves 4

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1 small onion, finely diced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups shrimp stock (recipe follows)

2 cups heavy cream

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Dash of Tabasco sauce

1 pound of jumbo lump crabmeat,

picked over for cartilage and shells

Sherry, for garnish

Paprika, for garnish

1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Saute the onion until translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook mixture over medium heat, whisking constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes. Do not let the flour burn.

2. Remove saucepan from the heat and add shrimp stock and heavy cream. Return saucepan to medium heat and stir frequently until the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes.

3. Add the Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, Tabasco sauce and crabmeat. Lower heat and let soup simmer for about 25 minutes.

4. Ladle soup into serving bowls. Garnish with a drizzling of sherry and a sprinkling of paprika.

Shrimp Stock

Makes about 2 quarts

For the most flavorful stock, save the shells from steamed shrimp. The shrimp shells add a rich base of flavor to this all-purpose seafood stock.

Reserved shells from 1 pound of steamed shrimp

12 cups cold water

2 onions, sliced

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

1 ½ teaspoons dried thyme leaves

6 sprigs fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley

1. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan or stockpot and bring mixture to a boil. Simmer stock over medium heat for 30 minutes. Skim off foam from surface of liquid frequently.

2. Remove stock from heat and strain through a fine sieve or through a double layer of cheesecloth. Cool stock completely.

3. If not using immediately, refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Maryland-Style Crab Cakes

Makes 5 crab cakes

True Maryland-style crab cakes contain as little filler as possible. Use only the freshest, jumbo lump crabmeat you can find for these crab cakes.

6 saltine crackers, crushed into fine crumbs

1 large egg

1 ½ teaspoons freshly squeezed

lemon juice

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Dash of Tabasco sauce

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 pound of jumbo lump crabmeat, picked over for cartilage and shells

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Tartar sauce, for serving

Lemon wedges, for serving

1. In a large mixing bowl, gently combine the saltine crackers, egg, lemon juice, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, Old Bay seasoning and crabmeat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide up the crab mixture and shape each crab cake. Transfer crab cakes to a parchment-lined baking sheet and place in the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Heat olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and set aside. Remove crab cakes from freezer, and using a spatula, gently place crab cakes in the skillet.

3. Saute crab cakes on one side until lightly golden brown, about 5 minutes; flip crab cakes to opposite side and cook for another 5 minutes.

4. Remove crab cakes to paper towel-lined baking sheet and let drain. Serve crab cakes hot with tartar sauce and lemon wedges.