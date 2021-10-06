About 50 experiences aiming to enrich quality of life are available virtually and in person

The Red Devils has long been committed to improving the quality of life of breast cancer patients through affordable treatment and support services.

Now the Baltimore-based nonprofit is encouraging everyone to go for a better quality of life—aka “The Good Life”—in an inaugural online fundraiser running from Friday, Oct. 8, to Sunday, Oct. 10, to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The Good Life” features about 50 presentations and interactive sessions from experts in home and hearth, culinary arts, performing arts, health and beauty, and relaxation and recreation.

That could mean learning how to make pasta with Chef Amy von Lange of Schola Cooking School, expanding your mind with the science behind smiles, enjoying a round of musical bingo with family and friends or learning a local favorite in Montgomery County, pickleball.

“Our main goal is to offer up experiences that can entertain, engage empower and enlighten,” says Jan Wilson, executive director for The Red Devils.

The organization is dedicated to removing barriers to early and effective treatment of breast cancer patients. Since its formation in 2002, The Red Devils has provided supports such as funding for transportation and treatment support services at no charge for anyone living or being treated in Maryland.

For Wilson, it seemed only right to extend that mindset of life improvement to supporters.

“In our view, offering up a collection of good life experiences squares up nicely with our mission,” she says.

Tickets for access to the online event range from $60 for two sessions to $190 for an all-access pass. In-person add-ons such as “The Buzz About Bees,” where you can walk through a honeybee apiary at the Piedmont Learning Center and sample honey from the hive, are only $5 each.

All Good Life tickets get you into the live auction at 3 p.m. Sunday, which features prizes such as an African safari, a week’s stay at a luxury resort in Mexico and a private tasting party of vintage Macallan scotches.

Other special events include a silent auction, virtual golf tournament, $1,000 shopping spree raffle, a spirits wall and virtual expo hall.

Anyone with “a natural curiosity, a sense of joie de vivre,” should enjoy the experience, Wilson says.

The beauty of it is that if you’re not someone who is as comfortable getting out to try new things (or have concerns about crowds amid COVID-19) you can do so in your home or in small in-person groups, she adds.

Wilson says her goal is to raise $100,000 from this event to continue supporting families.